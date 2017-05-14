Man robbed in Springfield by three men

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are searching for three men who they say robbed a man in Springfield overnight.

Springfield Police Captain Brian Keenan told 22News a man was robbed just before 10 o’clock Saturday night at the corner of Dickinson and Walden streets.

They took the victims cellphone.

Capt Keenan said the victim was injured, he was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay. Police described the suspects as three Hispanic men. One wearing a black hood another wearing a red hood.

If you have any information you’re asked to call Springfield Police at 413-787-6302.