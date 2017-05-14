Longmeadow police looking for help with crimes

LONGEMADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow isn’t known for crime, but it does happen there. Longmeadow police want your help to solve some of these crimes.

If you have a surveillance camera, Longmeadow police are asking residents and business owners to register their cameras with the police.

The police wouldn’t be able to directly watch your video, but if a crime happened in that area, they would know there may be a camera that could help them collect evidence and follow up on leads.

Register your camera HERE.