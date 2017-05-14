Local restaurant hosts mothers on Mother’s Day

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Having someone else cook breakfast is often what distinguishes Mother’s Day from all the other Sundays of the year.

Partner’s restaurant in Agawam was filled with families enjoying the special meal that someone else prepared.

For Barbara Foley, breakfast was just one part of her Mother’s Day experience. She told 22News, “I had a big portion of the family that took me to Theodore’s for dinner. I had breakfast this morning, this evening I have a dinner at my daughter’s, so I’m blessed.”

Many moms got to enjoy that loving Mother’s Day tradition of letting someone else make breakfast for a change.