Firefighters put out fire at an apartment complex in Springfield

The fire started because of food left on the stove.

David Blewett Published:
springfield fire sumner ave
Photo Courtesy: Springfield Fire Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters were called to a fire at an apartment complex in Springfield overnight.

Springfield Fire Department spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News, firefighters were called to 34 Sumner Ave just before midnight for a fire in a fourth floor apartment.

Everyone made it out of the apartment safely, and firefighters were able to put out the flames quickly. According to Leger, the fire started because of food left on the stove.

No word if the residents will be able to stay in their apartment after the fire.

