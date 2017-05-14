Mother’s Day event raises money for cancer survivors

WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – An annual Mother’s Day event was held that will have lasting significance for cancer Survivors.

The western Massachusetts half marathon run in Franklin County raised more than $40,000.

Despite the Sunday morning rain, 424 runners completed the 13.1 mile route from Yankee Candle to the Whately Police Department.

The money raised will benefit the Cancer Connection Agency in Northampton. The non-profit helps cancer survivors and their families.

