Three people injured in rollover accident on Rt. 5

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were injured in a rollover crash on Route 5 and Dwight Street in Holyoke on Saturday.

Holyoke Police Lt. Cournoyer told 22News that the accident happened at around 11:45am. Two cars were involved in the crash.

All three occupants were taken to Bay State Medical Center in Springfield. Lt. Cournoyer said their injuries are not serious, but both cars were severely damaged.

A portion of Route 5 was closed for about 30 minutes, but is now reopened.

Holyoke police are investigating what caused the crash.