Thousands attend World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of people attended the Spirit of Springfield’s World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast Saturday morning.

Starting at 8 a.m., Main Street from State Street to Bridge Street was crowded with people eating pancakes and bacon at the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast.

The Spirit of Springfield’s annual event attracted an estimated 10-12,000 people Saturday morning. Some of them regulars, and others attending for the first time.

Darlene Pacheco, of Chicopee, said, “This is actually my first year. I’ve been wanting to for a few years and just never got around to it, and then granddaughter wanted to come so we came.”

The breakfast has been hosted in Springfield for more than thirty years. For some families, attending the annual event has become a favorite tradition.

Irene Roumeliotis told 22News that the breakfast is about more than pancakes, it’s about bringing people together. A devoted attendee, she’s been coming to the pancake breakfast every year for decades. She said, “Easy twenty five to thirty years with my grandkids of course now, and my children. Of course you know it’s a beautiful thing to come to and support, and we love it”.

This year, Irene is attending with her grandson, Prem Mahida. He said he’s heard about plenty of past pancake breakfasts from before he was even born. Mahida said, “She tells stories about my mom coming here when she was little, and working downtown, coming walking on the streets, and how it’s very different from how it is now. It’s a wonderful place to go every year.”

For Anita Burt, family and good food have kept her coming back for years. Burt said “At least twenty years. With their mother, and now, my grand kids. I like the pancakes. I like to participate with trying to keep the record, the breakfast record.”

But the day had more than just breakfast. Court Square had activities and entertainment throughout the morning, including a video game trailer, as well as equipment and vehicle displays from the bomb squad and tactical response unit.

Visitors could also stop by the event’s two entertainment stages, one on Harrison Avenue and one on Bruce Landon Way.

This year, the breakfast was chaired by Hampden County Sherrif Nick Cocchi. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and the president of MGM Springfield were just a few of the special attendees at Saturday’s breakfast.

