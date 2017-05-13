Stubborn bear blocks Palmer road

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A couple from the Three Rivers section of Palmer could only drive so far Saturday afternoon before being confronted by a bear blockade.

This bear decided to block traffic on Palmer road for several minutes. Eric Flowers and his wife Chrissey snapped pictures of the stubborn bear, even honking their horn to no avail. The bear, which they described as weighing three to four hundred pounds, just stayed put, until it finally decided on its own to return to the woods.

Eric told 22News that, in all the years he’s lived in this rural area of Hampden County, this was his first face to face encounter with one of nature’s more ferocious creatures.

