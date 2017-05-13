Plastic discovered in frozen fish prompts recall

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Trident Seafoods Corporation is recalling two lots of frozen Multi-Grain Alaskan Cod because the fish may contain small pieces of plastic.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, eating the recalled products may pose a choking hazard. There have been no reports of injuries.

The recall affects 12-oz. packages of the frozen cod. They were distributed to several states, including Massachusetts, and sold at Albertsons, Amazon, Cub Foods, Jewel, Morey’s, Plaza Extra, Shaw’s, Shoprite, Sprouts, SUPERVALU, and Woodman’s retailers.

Lot Number A633511, Best By: 11/30/2018

Lot Number A636225, Best By: 12/27/2018

Consumers should throw away the recalled products or return them to their place of purchase.

For more information, contact Trident Seafoods at 206-297-5825, Monday Friday, 8 a.m. 5 p.m. PST, or send an email to trevf@tridentseafoods.com.

Lamb Weston is recalling 14-oz. packages of Red Robin Crispy Onion Rings because the product may contain an undeclared milk product.

No illnesses have been reported, but according to the FDA, people who have an allergy or sensitivity to milk may be at risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product.

Package codes involved in the recall:

6906711841 HH:MM

6906711941 HH:MM

Consumers should return the recalled products to their place of purchase for a refund. Call 1-866-518-0137, Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. EDT with questions about the recall.

The AM Conservation Group is recalling approximately 37,000 night lights because they can overheat and catch on fire, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall covers model 2017-G night lights, which were given to consumers as free promotional products by several companies from Nov. 2016 through March 2017.

The CPSC says there have been 14 reports of the night lights smoking or smoldering. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled night lights and contact the AM Conservation Group for a free replacement. The AM Conservation Group can be reached online or by phone at 866 878-1060 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.