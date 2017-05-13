Northampton Police open their doors for Police Day

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton’s men and women in blue hosted Police Day, which is the start of the annual observance of police week.

The many aspects of police work were put on display as numerous families accepted the invitation to learn about the workings of their police department. Parents took their children for a firsthand look at police equipment and how it’s used to protect the public.

Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper told 22News why these events are so necessary, saying, “When we arrive at someone’s house, it might be in a negative circumstance, something has gone wrong. So, this is an opportunity for our officers, and whoever comes to visit us, to have a positive encounter and certainly leave with a lot of different aspects of our job.”

Northampton firefighters added to the occasion, helping provide a positive experience for those in attendance.