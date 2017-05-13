Northampton honors fallen officers during National Police Week

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday night marked the beginning of National Police week. 143 candles represent the number of officers Killed in 2016. The candles serve as a reminder to this community of how dangerous the job is.

Northampton is standing in solidarity with their fallen brothers and sisters across the country, as thousands gather on the national mall in Washington DC for national police week.

Last year, 143 police officers were killed. Two were from Massachusetts, state trooper Thomas Clardy, and Auburn police officer Ronald Tarrentino.

Northampton police officer Joshua Wallace told 22News, despite the risk, police are ready to make the ultimate sacrifice, “We in Northampton we just want the community to know that were here for you. You know that we will do whatever we have to do to keep you safe. If that means paying the ultimate sacrifice, that’s unfortunately part of the job.”

State trooper Clardy was killed when a driver slammed into his cruiser, and Auburn police officer Tarrentino was shot and killed in a routine traffic stop. Officer said Wallace said, there’s no such thing as a routine traffic stop.

President John F. Kennedy started national police week in 1962 when he signed a proclamation designating May 15, as Peace Officers Memorial Day.