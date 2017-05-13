Local residents walk to raise money for heart disease at Stanley Park

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 1,200 people, many of them with a history of heart problems, raised money Saturday to help future generations.

Both men and women participated in the American Heart Association‘s walk and run at Westfield’s Stanley Park Saturday.

They came from all walks of life with a single goal, to help further research to diminish the impact of heart disease, as a first step.

Susan Lawson of Longmeadow knows all about the suffering caused by heart disease, she told 22News, “both my husband and I are survivors of cardio vascular disease, many members of our family struggled with the disease and I am convinced we are alive today as the result of learning how better to care for people with the disease.”

Instantly recognizable 22News storm team meteorologist Nick Bannin helped host the fundraiser.

Bannin told 22News how deeply he feels about cause that brought more than 12 hundred people together for their common cause, “the heart is such an important part of your body, I remember when my son was born seven months ago, that was about like the first sign he was alive and well, his heartbeat, so protecting your heart taking care of your heart is such an important thing to live a long and healthy life.”

Through their efforts, this gathering raised more than $100,000 in the fight against cardio vascular disease.