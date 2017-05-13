“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – When was the last time you saw a sequel that was better than the original?

Unlike most other superhero intergalactic adventures, both the original, and now the sequel, refuse to take themselves too seriously. The multiple misfits from outer space are again wisecracking their way through another “Star Wars” satire.

Bradley Cooper’s voice is all that’s needed to keep his Rocket Raccoon character from all but stealing every scene. We tolerate the obligatory action scenes for the inspired comedy. Dave Bautista’s bumbling character Drax the Destroyer is again in fine muddle headed form. Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana owe their surge into stardom to their tailor made roles as straight men for the more exotic characters.

Parents should have no fear, despite the film’s PG-13 rating. The “Guardians of the Galaxy” sequel is a harmless romp your children will thoroughly enjoy.

The writers made certain to offset the familiar adventures with the comic characters lightening the mood. Let me repeat what I just said, “Guardians of the Galaxy” is the perfect getaway from the traditionally stodgy superhero adventures.

Chris Pratt steers his zany crew directly towards their target of 3 stars.

I can’t wait to see what these guardians are cooking up for their next spin around the galaxy…

Rated PG-13

2 Hours

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper