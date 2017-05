SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday was the day hundreds of American International College graduates enjoyed the fruits of their years of hard studies.

The 132nd graduating class received their diplomas Saturday in the time honored academic ceremony at Springfield’s Mass Mutual Center.

They heard from 1986 AIC Alumnus, U.S. District Judge Mark Mastroianni.

They’ll now apply all they’ve learned in the classroom in their quest for successful careers.