20th annual “Survivors Day” event held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday was a day to celebrate women who have beat breast cancer in the city of Springfield and in neighboring communities.

Hundreds of breast cancer survivors were in Springfield for “Survivors day,” a day to bring both awareness and support to those who have survived or are still fighting breast cancer.

One survivor, Caitlin Whitney, told 22News, “I was diagnosed May 29th at age 29. I actually had a dream about a year before I was diagnosed that my friends created a Rays of Hope team for me and were getting ready for the walk and about a year later I felt a lump and was diagnosed with breast cancer.”

The purpose of the event was to learn more about the thing that go along with breast cancer but also bring together a community of survivors.

Midje Thuelen, the chairperson of Rays of Hope, told 22News, “It’s been going on for many years and you see a lot of the same faces keep coming back and it’s a great great way to get to talk to them and catch up on their lives and not have to talk about breast cancer. It’s great when everyone is together.”

The survivors had a chance to sit in on several workshops, some of them educational, some more for fun.

The 20th annual event is organized by Rays of Hope and Baystate Medical Center.