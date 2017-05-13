12th Annual Celebration of Mothers held at New Life Calvary Baptist church

40 mothers were recognized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In Springfield, a group of mother’s who may not get the recognition they deserve, were honored Saturday night. 40 mothers were recognized at the 12th Annual Celebration of Mothers.

The event was held at the New Life Calvary Baptist church in the city’s Sixteen Acres neighborhood. Past and Present honored mothers were treated to a private reception, before attending a concert in their honor.

Mister Kimberly Strother, a mother of four told 22News, she’s thankful for the recognition, “It is actually humbling to be among some of these wonderful women. A lot of them have been in the vineyard a lot longer than I have, so I’m just really thankful to be chosen.

Over the past 12 years, more than 500 mothers have been honored.

