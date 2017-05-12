Warren hosts town hall meeting in Ware

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – After delivering the UMass Commencement address, Senator Elizabeth Warren traveled a few miles down Route 9 to Ware, where she hosted a town hall meeting Friday.

Hundreds of people packed the Ware High School auditorium to hear the senator. Warren discussed the current state of politics and her work in Washington.

Ware resident Edward Imbier told 22News, he’s concerned about the rising cost of health care. He said, “I’m worried about the consolation of the hospitals and healthcare. The prices of drugs is going higher and the fact that you can’t get local care like you use to here.”

Last year, Baystate Mary Lane Hospital cut inpatient treatment. Ware residents now have to travel to Palmer for inpatient care.