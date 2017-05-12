UMass Amherst celebrates 147th Commencement

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday marked UMASS Amherst’s 147th Commencement. The graduating students are once again preparing for the next phase of their lives.

Some of those students told 22News their biggest concerns are the cost of education and finding a job.

McGuirk Alumni Stadium was packed, as thousands of people gathered to watch their loved ones accept their degree. 5,500 students graduated Friday, many of them with significant education debt.

International student Doga Altinisik told 22News, college is expensive, but it’s worth the investment. “Hopefully, I can find a job that would be willing to sponsor me for a visa, that’s my biggest concern. The university is very expensive in America, but it’s a worthy investment.”

Massachusetts Senior Senator Elizabeth Warren delivered the commencement address. Warren offered the students words of encouragement, urging them to follow their passion.

Click here to view a replay of the event.