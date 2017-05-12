Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks on student debt, healthcare

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – In a one-on-one interview, Senator Elizabeth Warren told 22News how policies set in Washington D.C. affect Massachusetts families.

Warren’s focused on healthcare, rising student debt and the President’s name-calling, which she says is a distraction from the “real issues.”

Prior to delivering the Commencement address for UMass Amherst, the state’s largest public institution, Warren told 22News she’s tired of the government profiting from students pursuing a higher education. Warren said, “A generation ago, the state and government contributed enough money to higher education that the taxpayer was picking up 3 out of $4 dollars that it took to educate our students, and that kept tuition and fees low.”

Warren said today, taxpayers pay $1 out of $4.

As for the national healthcare debate, Warren’s not optimistic about the Republican plans to replace Obamacare. She said, regarding the Republican’s plans, “We’re going to open the door to discriminate against people with pre-existing medical conditions.”

After passage in the House, the Republican’s healthcare bill – the “American Health Care Act” – now moves to the Senate, where Senator Warren said, it’s sure to be dismantled.

Warren said, “24-million people off healthcare coverage, raising cost for middle class families, all so we can give a tax break to a handful of millionaires and billionaires. That’s not who we are, and that’s not how health coverage works in this country.”

Senator Warren told 22News, she’s also currently supporting two bills proposed in the Senate. One of those bills aims to reduce student loan interest; the other, to lower prescription drug costs.