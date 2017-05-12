Ronald McDonald House of Springfield hosts fundraiser for families

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Parents travel from all across the country to get the best medical care for their children at Shriners and Baystate Children’s hospital in Springfield. Many of these parents turn to the nearby Ronald McDonald House, for a home filled with help and hope.

“My son is here to see a physician at the Shriners hospital and since we’re traveling so far from home its nice to stay at a place that feels a little more like home here at the Ronald McDonald house,” South Dakota resident Sarah Synder told 22News.

Snyder turned to the Ronald McDonald House when she needed a place to stay to care for her child.

“We knew we would be welcomed with open arms and be treated like family. It’s so nice to be able to have that stress free place to go,” Synder said.

Sarah and other families can stay in these homes at little to no cost, thanks to support from the community. Friday night Ronald McDonald House volunteers hosted a huge raffle and auction, to generate funds to continue helping families in need.

To learn how you can help the Ronald McDonald House or to learn about their services, Click Here.