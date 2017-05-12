Multiple gunshots fired into Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of bullets were fired into a house in Springfield’s Mason Square Friday night.

Neighbors initially reported it to police as a shoot out, but police said that’s not what happened.

Springfield Police Lt. Mark Rolland told 22News the city’s ShotSpotter activated and counted 24 gunshots around 9:15 p.m. Friday. But when police went to investigate, they found more than thirty discharged cartridge casings and a fully-loaded magazine to a 9 millimeter semi-automatic firearm. There were several live rounds found on the ground as well, according to Lt. Rolland.

The shell casings were for 9 millimeter and .380 caliber pistols.

“There were at least two firearms involved,” Lt Rolland told 22News.

Lt. Rolland said that all of the gunfire was directed at a home on Burr Street, but no one was home, and no one was hurt.

Lt. Rolland indicated that there were multiple bullet holes in the house on Burr Street.