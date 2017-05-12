Mass. charter school criticized for punishing students with braids

White students have not been disciplined for coloring their hair

Associated Press Published: Updated:

MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — The Massachusetts Charter Public School Association is criticizing a school for disciplining and suspending black and biracial students because their hairstyles violate the school’s dress policy.

The Boston Globe reports the association said the policy and enforcement actions taken by Mystic Valley Regional Charter School in Malden “run counter to everything we — as parents, educators, association board members — stand for and teach in our schools.”

Parents say students were punished for wearing braids with extensions, which are prohibited. They contend white students have not been disciplined for coloring their hair, which also is banned under the dress code.

School administers say the ban on braids with hair extensions is designed to “foster a culture that emphasizes education rather than style, fashion or materialism.”

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s