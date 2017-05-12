Local businesses prepare for Mother’s Day

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – From showering mom with flowers, to surprising her with her favorite treat, we’re expected to spend more than ever on mom this Mother’s Day.

The National Retail Federation expects Americans will spend more than $23-billion. That is $2-billion more than last year.

Sylvester’s restaurant in Northampton knows the rush to celebrate mom all too well. Manager Libby Crowe told 22News, “Mother’s Day is our biggest day of the year. Our whole year kind of builds up to this day.”

Pastry chef Melanie Risley is baking their treats and sweets with the love of her own mom in mind. She told 22News, “I truly believe whatever you put into your food, you’re giving it to the people. I’m trying to put the love into my food, and I’m giving the love to everybody else.”

It is a love that also comes in lots of colors. You would think that flowers would be the number one gift that people are choosing for mom, but they actually aren’t. Last year, they came in second place, with 68% of Americans buying them for mom, while 77% bought greeting cards.

It’s also the busiest day of the year for Forget Me Not Florist. They started sending out arrangements on Tuesday; some as expensive as $200.

Rebecca Fitzgerald of Forget Me Not Florist told 22News, “I just think that everybody loves flowers, and it’s a nice gesture. It makes you feel good.”

They are good to receive, and even more to give to a special mother figure in your life.