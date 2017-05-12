Golfers raise money for St. Thomas the Apostle School

122 people played golf, and more than 150 attended the dinner and auction

Barry Kriger

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday’s weather was perfect to play a round of golf for a good cause. That’s what dozens of duffers did in Agawam at the Crestview Country Club.

Friday was the 22nd annual Saint Thomas the Apostle School Golf Tournament and Auction. All the money raised goes to support the students at the St. Thomas the Apostle School in West Springfield, paying for computers, classroom supplies and field trips.

Peter Menard from the golf tournament committee said, “It provides them with the money and the tools to be able to get what they need in the classroom, and help the students succeed and perform well in the class.”

22News anchor Rich Tettemer served as emcee and guest auctioneer for Friday night’s banquet.

We’re told 122 people played golf, and more than 150 attended the dinner and auction. Golf committee members said they raised more than $40,000 for the Saint Thomas the Apostle School.

