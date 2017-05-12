Ex-NFL coach Sherman steps down at Massachusetts high school

EASTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Former Green Bay Packers and Texas A&M coach Mike Sherman has stepped down as head coach of a Massachusetts high school.

Sherman announced Thursday that he is stepping aside after two years at Nauset Regional in Eastham.

Sherman said he never envisioned the job to be long-term and always maintained that the players would be better served by a coach who is also a full-time teacher. The school’s new head coach was also hired as a full-time physical education teacher.

Sherman, a Massachusetts native, went 4-18 in two seasons at Nauset but said he feels he made an impact by instilling core values in his players and teaching them life lessons.

Sherman is a managing partner with Total Athletics Cape Cod, a training facility being built in Hyannis.