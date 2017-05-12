Cottonwood seeds a good sign for allergies

Cottonwood only affects your allergies before the fluff-balls blow off the trees

By Published:

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s not snowing in springtime, but it certainly looked like it Friday in Westfield.

You may have seen large fluffy balls flying through the air. They are seeds that come from cottonwood trees and, believe it or not, seeing it in the air is actually a good sign if you suffer from allergies. It means pollination for the cottonwood tree is over.

Cottonwood only affects your allergies before the seeds blow off the trees.

More Information:  
– Local Forecast – Weather Text Alerts
– Temperatures – Weather Email Alerts
– Weather News – WWLP 22News Weather App
– Interactive Radar – Live Area Webcams

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s