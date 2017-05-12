Cottonwood seeds a good sign for allergies

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s not snowing in springtime, but it certainly looked like it Friday in Westfield.

You may have seen large fluffy balls flying through the air. They are seeds that come from cottonwood trees and, believe it or not, seeing it in the air is actually a good sign if you suffer from allergies. It means pollination for the cottonwood tree is over.

Cottonwood only affects your allergies before the seeds blow off the trees.