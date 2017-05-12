Authorities discover shooting suspect dead in car trunk

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts authorities say a body discovered inside the trunk of a car is a murder suspect who sparked a neighborhood lockdown.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said a woman contacted the Chelmsford Police Department around 1:45 p.m. Friday after seeing what she thought was a hand sticking out from her trunk.

Lowell Police later identified the body as 51-year-old Ross Elliot, who appears to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

More than 100 police officers on Thursday night searched for Elliot. He was accused of fatally shooting a woman in the common area of a building where she lived in Lowell. Authorities say they previously had been in a domestic relationship.

Elliot was described as armed and dangerous. Police initially urged residents to remain inside their homes Thursday night.

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.