Merriam-Webster seeing new success on social media

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A 189 year-old local company that has been receiving a lot of buzz on social media was saluted Wednesday morning by the Springfield Regional Chamber. Peter Sokolowski, editor at-large at Merriam-Webster, was the featured speaker for this month’s Business at Breakfast event, held at Chez Josef in Agawam.

A maker of dictionaries and other reference books, Springfield-based Merriam-Webster has gained more than 300,000 new Twitter followers in just the past year. Some of their recent success has been due to their responses to trending searches on their website, based on words used by President Trump and members of his administration.

🍾 We are thrilled to announce that we have won three (3!) #Webby awards for social media! 🍾 https://t.co/GLKPQemo6J — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) April 25, 2017

📈A fact is a piece of information presented as having objective reality. https://t.co/gCKRZZm23c — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) January 22, 2017

Sokolowski, who stars in Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day podcasts, explained the reasons behind their social media success.

“It turns out that a lot of people are ‘word nerds,’ and also more significantly, there’s sort of a national conversation about language that’s going on, and there’s a very natural role for the dictionary to play in this conversation,” Sokolowski said.

Pride Stores, a local business celebrating its 100th anniversary, was also celebrated at Wednesday’s breakfast event.