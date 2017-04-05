What a Flood Watch means for western Massachusetts

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – After a dry spring season last year, this spring is off to a wet start. From wet, heavy snow to days of back to back rain. Western Massachusetts saw close to an inch of rain on Tuesday and at least another inch of rain is expected Thursday.

As a result, a Flood Watch has been posted for western Massachusetts. A Flood Watch means that there is a chance for flooding, especially in poor drainage areas.

Ryan from Westfield told 22News that even though we are getting a lot of rain at once, its needed; “We need the water, we need the water, we have a drought and finally the reservoirs are starting to fill up and over flow.”

One advantage from the rain we already got and the rain we will be getting is that it will help our on going drought.

However, one minor concern is the possibility of some rivers reaching, or even exceeding, flood stage. According to the National Weather Service, rivers up and down the Pioneer Valley aren’t currently showing any flooding, but it will be something to monitor over the next couple of days.

Whenever you drive into a flooded street, remember to turn around and don’t go through the puddle. You don’t know how deep it actually is.