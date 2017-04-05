Warwick Police ask for help identifying attempted abduction suspect

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Warwick Police want your help finding a man in his 30’s who tried to lure a young girl into his car.

According to the the Warwick Police Department’s official Facebook page, this encounter happened Monday night at Wendell Road near Hockanum Road. The man is described as being between 30 and 40 years old, with a chin-strap beard and no mustache.

Warwick is a small town with a population of about 780, and the incident has parents like Brent Walker worried about their children. “I have a young child and I wouldn’t want anything like that to happen to him. Going to make sure the doors are locked and make sure he’s not outside by himself at all.”

The stranger was driving a dark red four-door car with New Jersey license plates; the plate number is not known. If you have any information, you are urged to contact the Warwick Police Department at (978) 544-2244.

