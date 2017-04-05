Vermont man arrested in Greenfield for allegedly trafficking heroin

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police seized more than 1,000 packs of heroin early Monday morning, after a traffic stop in Greenfield.

According to State Police Media Relations, Trooper Daniel Paras from the Shelburne Falls Barracks pulled over a vehicle on Interstate 91 in Deerfield around 12:10 a.m. Monday, when he saw a gray Dodge pass by and not move over for an emergency vehicle.

Once Paras was finished with the first traffic stop, he followed the Dodge and stopped it near Exit 26. He questioned the driver and three passengers, and investigated the vehicle with assistance from other troopers.

Police said the troopers found 1,150 packs of heroin during the investigation. One of the passengers sitting in the back seat, 44-year-old Kevin Rose of Brattleboro, Vermont, was arrested and taken to the barracks for booking.

Rose was charged with trafficking in heroin and possession of an open container of alcohol. Police said bail was denied by the bail clerk, and after Rose was booked, he was taken to the Greenfield House of Correction.

The driver was also issued a summons for Unlicensed Operation and Failure to Move Over for an Emergency Vehicle charges. Police said another passenger, who had a driver’s license, had to take control of the vehicle.