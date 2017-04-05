UMass wins Iron Chef competition & makes Pasta Primavera

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) A team of University of Massachusetts Amherst students won the fourth annual Inter-University Student Iron Chef Competition held Feb. 25 at the University of Toronto. Anthony Jung from UMass, Dining Services and the Dining Services’ student Iron Chef team members Alex Carstensen, Nicole Mendes, Evan Duerr and Joey Roldán joined us to make ‘Springtime Primavera’

Lentil Stuffed Agnolotti with Lemon, Brown Butter and Jardinière of Vegetables

Serves 4

Ingredients

For Pasta Dough

1 cup semolina flour

3 egg yolks

Drops of water if needed

Filling

8 oz French lentils

16 oz vegetable stock

1 tbsp garlic

2 oz onions, diced

2 oz carrots, diced

1 bay leaf

½ tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

1 spring thyme

2 tbsp butter

Filling the Agnolotti

1 egg beaten with a little water

Egg Wash

Jardinière of Vegetables

1 tsp butter

½ cup carrots, cut small

½ cup broccoli, cut small

½ cup cauliflower, cut small

½ tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

The juice of half a lemon

1 tbsp parsley, chopped

Parmesan Crisp

3 oz Parmesan cheese, freshly grated

Instructions:

For the Pasta Dough: Place semolina flour, and egg yolks in a mixing bowl with a dough hook; mix until egg yolks and semolina come together. Add a few drops of water if the dough is a little dry. Mix for about 10 minutes or until dough becomes smooth. Wrap in plastic wrap and let rest for at least 15 minutes.

For the Filling: Place French lentils in a sauce pan with vegetable stock, garlic, onions, carrots, bay leaf, salt, black pepper, and thyme sprig. Simmer for about 25 minutes or until fully cooked. Drain the lentils and remove bay leaf and thyme sprig. Puree in a food processor with the butter until smooth, add a little of the lentil water if the puree is a little too thick.

For the Pasta: Sheet the dough in a pasta roller, until about the 5th setting. Egg wash the bottom half of the pasta sheet (lengthwise), pipe the lentil puree in the middle of the egg wash pasta in a straight line. Fold the pasta sheet over the puree, being sure to seal out the air, then fold over, again. Form 1” segments using your fingers. Cut between the segments and trim ends with a fluted pasta cutter, being sure to leave a ½ inch lip on the top end of the pasta. Boil agnolotti in salted water for 2-3 minutes or until pasta floats to the top.

Jardinière of Vegetables: In a sauté pan, over medium heat, add butter carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, salt and black pepper, sauté until almost done. Add cooked agnolotti, lemon juice, butter and pasta. Sauté briefly, garnish with parsley and Parmesan crisp.