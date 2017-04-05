Tips for beating a hangover

(CNN) – Having a drink with friends can be fun, but hangovers are not. Symptoms include fatigue, dehydration, headache or muscle aches, dizziness, shakiness, and a rapid heartbeat.

There are things you can do to mitigate the effects. Don’t drink on an empty stomach. Experts say this could make a hangover worse. Stay hydrated. The U.S. National Library of Medicine recommends drinking a glass of water in between alcoholic drinks.

Also, be sure to drink generous amounts of water the next day. Alcohol can impair the body’s absorption of certain nutrients – specifically, vitamin A, zinc, potassium, and B vitamins – but eating the right foods can play a role in replacing them.

Vitamin A can be found in butter and eggs, or veggies like carrots, sweet potatoes, spinach, or broccoli. Animal products like fish, poultry, beef, or dairy have B vitamins. Nuts, whole grains, and beans contain zinc. And avocados or bananas can offer a boost of potassium.

Avoid medications containing acetaminophen, which can cause liver damage when combined with alcohol.

But remember, the best way to ward off a hangover is to not drink, or to drink in moderation.