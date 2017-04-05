The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss museum to open early June

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss museum is scheduled to open in just a few months!

Springfield Museums President Kay Simpson and Chairman of the board of trustees John M. O’Brien announced the museums’ official opening weekend to be June 3-4.

The festivities, however, will begin Friday June 2 at the Sheraton Springfield Monarch Place Hotel with a dinner party. A parade led by the Cat in the Hat will then head down Mulberry Street Saturday June 3 to The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss, ending with its official opening.

The museum will honor the life and work of Springfield native and children’s book author Theodor Seuss Geisel. The exhibition will be a bilingual, hands-on experience, designed to promote joy in reading.