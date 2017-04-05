“She’s a pretty girl, and I’m a pretty girl”

(WCNC) “But she doesn’t look like you. We have lots of other dolls that look more like you.”

It was those words that came from a Target cashier in that made Brandi Benner angry.

Benner was shopping with her 2-year-old daughter Sophia to celebrate the toddler’s big potty training milestone.

“I told her that if she had no accidents and no diapers for a whole month she could pick out a big prize,” Benner said.

The little girl and her mother made the trip to Target a few days ago. Benner says she already knew what her daughter would pick.

“Whenever she gets to pick out a present on her own, she picks a doll almost every time,” she said.

In Sophia’s playroom in their Clover, South Carolina home there are dolls of every size and shade scattered about. Along the wall, she has a closet full of dress-up clothes. Her favorite? A doctor’s coat, complete with all the tools of the trade.

“I get checkups at least five times a day,” Benner joked. “I get shots daily.”

So when Sophia saw a doctor doll on the store shelf, she had to have her.

“She immediately fell in love with it,” Benner said.

Sophia named her new doll Meghan. Meghan is black. Sophia is white.

When Sophia brought the doll to the cashier, the older lady behind the register looked at her with a puzzled expression.

“Are you going to a birthday party?” Benner said the cashier asked her little girl.

Sophia hesitated to answer, so Benner explained it was a potty-training reward.

That’s when the cashier turned to Sophia and supposedly said, “Oh. Well, are you sure this is the doll you want honey? Because, she doesn’t look like you and we have lots of other dolls here that look like you.”

