School committee considering how to choose new Turners Falls HS mascot

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – The Turners Falls High School mascot is no longer the Indians, and the school committee is trying to figure out a new team nickname for the school.

The Gill Montague Regional School Committee wants to hear from residents on the six draft criteria they have come up with to replace the Indians nickname. They say that they want the mascot to be: non-discriminatory, relevant to the community, and inclusive of students and community members. They also want a team name that is gender-neutral, projects a non-violent image, and reflects the values of the school.

They want to hear ideas from residents based on this criteria, but there are many who wish that the team name remained the Indians.

“I was pretty disappointed by it. The Indians was our mascot, and that’s what I really wanted it to be,” Lorie Wood of Turners Falls said.

The six criteria were drafted at a school committee meeting Tuesday night. They ask that feedback be e-mailed to the school committee members. Their contact information is available on the district’s website by clicking here.

The school committee will continue to discuss the criteria at their next meeting on April 11. They will also discuss how they will make a decision.

Though the Indians team name and logo may be gone, the colors are staying the same. The school committee is hoping for a marketable logo that “will stand the test of time and look great in Blue and White.”