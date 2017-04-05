Republicans renew push to replace and repeal Obamacare

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Republicans are renewing the fight to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. Just weeks after a bitter defeat to their health care bill, Republicans are touting a new revised bill, led by Vice President Mike Pence.

President Donald Trump has turned his focus to tax reform, but he’s put Vice President Pence in charge of corralling Republicans to push a new revised health care bill through congress. “The President and I remain confident that working with the Congress, we will repeal and replace Obamacare,” said the Vice President.

The details are different, but the goal remains the same. To repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act better known as Obamacare.

Some experts said that under the revised health care bill, sick people would be charged higher insurance premiums. A practice that was banned under the Affordable Care Act.

Dr. Ira Helfand of Family Care Medical Center in Springfield told 22News making sure sick people get quality affordable care early is in the government’s best interest. “People who have medical conditions are the very people who need to have medical insurance. They need to have affordable health insurance so they can take care of their medical conditions and not get sicker and not cost society more money. But the insurance companies don’t look at it that way. They look at their this quarter bottom line.”

People told 22News pre-existing conditions like diabetes, asthma and cancer should be covered at the same cost. “Absolutely. I think it’s only fair for people who have had preexisting conditions, that they continue to be covered. It leaves them with a hardship and with medical necessities that sometimes people can’t afford,” said Karen Blake of Westfield.

Some worry the new bill would also allow insurers to charge people more based on their gender, age, geographic location, and whether they smoke.