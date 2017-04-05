NSC wants parents to talk to teens about distracted driving

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)- Cell phone use behind the wheel continues to be an issue on the roads, and the National Safety Council is trying to stop people from using their cell phones while driving.

The NSC found that nearly 50 percent of drivers are comfortable texting, making a phone call, or using an app while driving, but when it comes to teens, those numbers are even higher. They said nearly 70 percent of teen drivers are comfortable using an app behind the wheel.

“Well I take the Pike every day, and every day I see someone guiding to the right; mostly truck drivers,” said Lori Joaquim of Chicopee.

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month. The NSC is hoping that parents will take this opportunity to talk to their teenagers about the dangers of using their cell phones behind the wheel.

“There’s distracted drivers everywhere you go, as a matter of fact, it’s becoming highly unlikely to drive and not see almost everyone on a phone,” said Len Surdyka of Wilbraham.

But short of enforcing the current cell phone laws, drivers aren’t sure what more could be done to stop distracted driving.

“Is there a technology they have that they could do something where cell phones won’t work in a car, you know?” said Joaquim.

In Massachusetts, you can talk on your phone while driving, but texting and usage of apps is against the law. Those under the age of 18 cannot use a phone behind the wheel at all.