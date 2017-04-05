New surveillance images of Wilbraham bank robbery suspect

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Wilbraham police have released new surveillance images of a suspect in a bank robbery that caused several schools to be placed on lockdown.

Wilbraham Police Sgt. Daniel Carr told 22News that the suspect, who was wearing a surgical mask over his face, walked into the Citizens Bank at 455 Main Street at around 11:00 Tuesday morning and handed the teller a note demanding money. The suspect made off with about $1,000 in cash.

All public schools in Wilbraham and Hampden, as well as the Wilbraham and Monson Academy, had shelter-in-place orders in effect while police searched for the suspect.

The new surveillance images, taken at a convenience store next to the bank, shows the suspect with the mask off of his face, though the suspect’s facial features are only fairly clear in one of them.

Carr said that the suspect is described as a black man who is about 6’ tall with a medium build. If you have any information, you are asked to call Wilbraham Police at (413) 596-3837.

