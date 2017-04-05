Maple syrup season coming to a close

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the liquid gold you grew up with: a true New England treat. As maple syrup season comes to a close, the North Hadley Sugar Shack is hard at work tapping the last of their trees and boiling that sweet syrup.

The season typically lasts from mid-February to the first week in April, but we got lucky this year. Joe Boisvert, owner of the North Hadley Sugar Shack told 22News, “The sap started running in January, and we started tapping trees then. Sunday, January 22nd was our first boil date, making a lot of really nice syrup in January, and here we are on April 5th, producing really nice maple syrup.”

Ideal weather conditions for sap to flow are during freezing nights and warm days. With warmer weather on the way, the season should close next week.

It’s a process controlled by Mother Nature, and one we should be thankful for. It takes about 40 gallons of tree sap just to make 1 gallon of maple syrup. A barrel at the North Hadley Sugar Shack holds 40 gallons of syrup, a small portion of what they can produce a day. 22News was there during the boiling process. In a day, boiling could go on for 10 hours, creating upwards of 100 gallons of syrup in a single day.

It’s a lot of work, but for the North Hadley sugar shack, it’s a labor of love, too sweet to give up. They will have their last maple syrup breakfast this Sunday.