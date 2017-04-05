Man who raised neighborhood concern is newspaper delivery driver

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Police in nearby Suffield, Connecticut, have identified the man seen recently in neighborhoods of West Suffield, where residents were reportedly concerned.

Suffield Police Captain Christopher McKee said in a release sent to 22News that the police department found out the man is a delivery driver for a local newspaper. McKee said the man drives a blue Hyundai SUV with Massachusetts plates, and began a new delivery route in the area around March 20.

McKee says the department has been thorough in their investigation, which determined no criminal activity has taken place. He said “perception and circumstance” played a large role in concerns around the community.