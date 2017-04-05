Man injured in Ware after playing with bull

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – A 52-year-old man in Ware was hurt on Wednesday when a bull threw him in to the air.

Ware Deputy Fire Chief Ed Wloch told 22News the man was playing with the bull, which he’s had for three years, and then stopped to go fix a fence. He said the bull charged at the man while he was working on the fence, thinking they were still playing.

The bull threw the victim about 10 feet in to the air the first time, and then hit him again a second time, Wloch said. The man was able to secure the bull and get him back into the fenced area.

Wloch said the man suffered injuries to his ribs and had a broken ankle; he needed a Life Flight to the hospital because he had trouble breathing, but he is expected to survive.

The bull is also okay, and has not been euthanized.