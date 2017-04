WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man in Ware was hurt on Wednesday when a bull fell on top of him.

Ware Police Sgt. Scott Lawrence told 22News the man was brought to the hospital by helicopter; however, we currently don’t know the severity of his injuries.

22News will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest information, on-air and on WWLP.com, when it becomes available.