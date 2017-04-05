Layoffs for some workers at MassMutual

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield-based MassMutual has laid off some workers.

Jim Lacey, Head of Media Relations for MassMutual, told 22News that he could not disclose the specific number of employees who have been laid off, but said that it was a small number of layoffs, spread out across the country. He said that the layoffs affect a few departments across the entire organization.

Lacey released the following statement to 22News:

“As a normal course of doing business, we continually evaluate our operations to ensure we are working efficiently, competing effectively, and delivering the best experience and greatest value to our customers. This means that we are constantly growing and investing in some areas while at the same time streamlining and driving greater efficiencies in others where it makes strategic sense.”

Lacey noted that MassMutual has been growing, and in fact has about 300 open positions across the company right now. He said that hiring at MassMutual has grown an average of about 7% in the past five years.

MassMutual is one of the world’s largest life insurance companies, and is a major financial services provider. Though it operates nationwide, it remains one of western Massachusetts’ largest employers.