GOP lawmaker edges toward run against Democratic Sen. Warren

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts state Rep. Geoff Diehl is edging closer toward formally launching a 2018 challenge to incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

The Republican plans to announce Wednesday that he’s opening an exploratory committee. He’s already launched a website seeking campaign donations.

Diehl told the Associated Press he wants to test how well he can raise campaign funds before deciding whether to fully enter the race.

He’s facing daunting odds. Warren is one of the most well-known members of the Senate. She’s also a prolific fundraiser, starting 2017 with $4.8 million in her campaign account.

Diehl says he’s not fazed, but would like to be in the “strong six figure area” before making a final decision.

Diehl says he’ll make the announcement at a morning event in the town of Whitman.