Funeral services for Chicopee firefighter to be held Wednesday

Spano was a veteran Chicopee firefighter

By Published: Updated:
Image Courtesy: Chicopee Fire Department

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Funeral services will be held Wednesday morning for a 14-year veteran firefighter and EMT who died last week.

Fellow firefighters, friends, and family paid their respects to Chicopee firefighter Tony Spano during calling hours Tuesday night.

Spano died suddenly after he collapsed while exercising.

Chicopee firefighter died suddenly while exercising

Springfield Street will be closed to traffic starting at 8:30 a.m. for the funeral procession.

A funeral Mass will be held for Spano at the Holy Name of Jesus Church at 10 a.m., followed by a burial at St. Stanislaus Cemetery.

After the mass, the procession will travel down Springfield Street and up Front Street to Church Street for a presentation at the fire department before heading to the cemetery.

Map of closures courtesy Chicopee Police Department

Spano was assigned to Station 5 in the Willimansett Section of the city. He leaves behind his son Joseph, his father Stephen, and other family members. His family has requested privacy at the funeral home prior to the mass.

Chicopee Firefighter Anthony Spano

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s