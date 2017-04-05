Funeral services for Chicopee firefighter to be held Wednesday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Funeral services will be held Wednesday morning for a 14-year veteran firefighter and EMT who died last week.

Fellow firefighters, friends, and family paid their respects to Chicopee firefighter Tony Spano during calling hours Tuesday night.

Spano died suddenly after he collapsed while exercising.

It is with deepest sorrow the Chicopee Fire Department announces the sudden and unexpected passing of Firefighter Anthony Spano. — Chicopee Fire Dept. (@ChicopeeFire_HQ) March 31, 2017

Springfield Street will be closed to traffic starting at 8:30 a.m. for the funeral procession.

A funeral Mass will be held for Spano at the Holy Name of Jesus Church at 10 a.m., followed by a burial at St. Stanislaus Cemetery.

After the mass, the procession will travel down Springfield Street and up Front Street to Church Street for a presentation at the fire department before heading to the cemetery.

Spano was assigned to Station 5 in the Willimansett Section of the city. He leaves behind his son Joseph, his father Stephen, and other family members. His family has requested privacy at the funeral home prior to the mass.

Chicopee Firefighter Anthony Spano View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Pictures provided by Chicopee Deputy Fire Chief Wayne Lema Pictures provided by Chicopee Deputy Fire Chief Wayne Lema Pictures provided by Chicopee Deputy Fire Chief Wayne Lema Pictures provided by Chicopee Deputy Fire Chief Wayne Lema Pictures provided by Chicopee Deputy Fire Chief Wayne Lema Pictures provided by Chicopee Deputy Fire Chief Wayne Lema Pictures provided by Chicopee Deputy Fire Chief Wayne Lema Pictures provided by Chicopee Deputy Fire Chief Wayne Lema Pictures provided by Chicopee Deputy Fire Chief Wayne Lema