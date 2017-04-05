Fire in Springfield determined to be intentionally set

4 people are being assisted by the Red Cross

Published:
Image Courtesy: Springfield Fire Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Firefighters were able to quickly put out a fire at a house on Daytona Street, Wednesday afternoon, which started in the cellar.

According to Springfield Fire Spokesman Dennis Leger, the fire started around 3:08 p.m. Wednesday at 31 Daytona Street. He said no one was injured.

The 1st floor of the house is vacant, but the four people living on the 2nd floor will have to find somewhere else to stay Wednesday night, and are being helped by the Red Cross, Leger said.

Leger added that the Arson and Bomb Squad was called in to investigate and determined that the fire was intentionally set.

