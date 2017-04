CLINTON, Md. (WWLP-WRC) – An F-16 fighter jet has crashed outside Washington, D.C.

NBC News aviation correspondent Tom Costello confirmed that the aircraft involved is an F-16. The pilot ejected from the plane and has been located, though the pilot’s current condition is not known.

NBC Washington reports that the plane went down in a wooded area in Clinton, Maryland, about two miles south of Joint Base Andrews.

Stay with 22News and WWLP.com for the latest information, as it becomes available.