Expect greater passenger volume at Bradley

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Bradley International Airport is a busy place, but it may be a bit busier than usual over the next week and a half.

The airport is estimating an approximately 30% increase in passenger volume through April 9. This is due to school vacations in Connecticut, which are occurring next week in most districts.

They are recommending that if you are flying out of Bradley over the next few days that you allow more time than normal: get there about 90 minutes ahead of a domestic flight, and three hours before an international flight.

They have expanded the queue for the TSA checkpoint in anticipation of more travelers.

22News reporter Kait Walsh is at Bradley to speak with travelers about how they are adjusting. See what they had to say tonight on 22News starting at 5:00.

To check the status of flights departing and arriving at Bradley, use our Flight Tracker tool.