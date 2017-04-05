Easthampton police warning residents about recent car break-ins

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton police officers are reminding residents to keep their car doors locked after a series of overnight car break-ins.

According to the Easthampton Police Department’s Facebook page, the break-ins happened in the upper Loudville Road area of the city.

Easthampton police say the suspect opened unlocked doors and stole whatever was available, such as loose change.

Anyone who sees something suspicious or has any information about Tuesday’s overnight break-ins is asked to call Officer Jared Pabis at 413-527-1212 extension 2093.